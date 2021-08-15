Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $43.99 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 28.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.