Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 3.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 722,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

