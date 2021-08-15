Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 3.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 2,533,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

