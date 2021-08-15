Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 116,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,431. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

