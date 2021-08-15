Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 5,988 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,539,777 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.