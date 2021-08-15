Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 1,118,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03.

