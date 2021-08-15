Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 802,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

