Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 3.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $364.94. The company had a trading volume of 953,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

