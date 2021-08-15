Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

