Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 765,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

