Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 630,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,183. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73.

