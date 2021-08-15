Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.19. 167,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

