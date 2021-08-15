Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 4,510 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,545 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

