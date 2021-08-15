Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 6,993 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $37,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70.

