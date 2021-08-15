Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $110,617.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

