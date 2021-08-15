Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $113,269.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

