Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Hits $0.0037

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $49,856.75 and $25.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

