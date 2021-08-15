Streamr Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $124.22 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00867973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.