Strike Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $54.50 or 0.00118386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $161.17 million and $15.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00154209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.39 or 1.00000943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00878532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07004698 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,956,926 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

