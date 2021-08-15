Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $243.34 or 0.00511410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00139248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00155253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.60 or 1.00006329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.00877905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.17 or 0.06981898 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

