StrongHands 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. StrongHands has a market cap of $555,743.17 and $64.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,675,197,086 coins and its circulating supply is 17,262,002,732 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.