Student Coin (STC) Market Cap Tops $46.25 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Student Coin has a market cap of $46.25 million and $1.46 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Student Coin

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,376,321,148 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

