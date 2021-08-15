Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $6,293.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

