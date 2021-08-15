Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.0 days.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.