Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 2,084.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Summit Therapeutics worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.