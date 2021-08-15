Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Summit Therapeutics worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SMMT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.