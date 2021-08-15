Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

SUHJY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

