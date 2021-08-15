Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 23,856 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

