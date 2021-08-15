Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 9,524 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,354,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

