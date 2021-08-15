Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 311,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,196. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

