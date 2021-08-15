Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. 922,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,049. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

