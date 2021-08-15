Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371,900. The stock has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.33 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.