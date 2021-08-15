Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $637.31. The stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $638.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

