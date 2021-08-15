Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 3,221 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 238,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.