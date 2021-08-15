Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. 1,423,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

