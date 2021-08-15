Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,019. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

