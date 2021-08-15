Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,691. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.