Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,753. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

