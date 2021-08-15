Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. 380,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,565. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

