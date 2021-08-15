Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

