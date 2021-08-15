Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

