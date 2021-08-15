Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,733,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

