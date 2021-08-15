Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for about 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 6.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2,315.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter.

BJAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 7,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

