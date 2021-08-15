Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 71.6% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,053,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,249,128. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

