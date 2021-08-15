Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,093. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17.

