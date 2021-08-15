Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.35. 184,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,557. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

