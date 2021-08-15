Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 195.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 391.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 3,476,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,919. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

