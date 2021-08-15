Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 20,188.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2,493.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 82,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 79,081 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 166,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 93,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.