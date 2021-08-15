Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 874 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,503. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

