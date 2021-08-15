Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 162,807 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after buying an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

